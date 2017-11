Saudi crown prince meets Lebanon's Maronite Patriarch - al-Arabiya

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held talks with Lebanon’s Maronite Christian Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai in Riyadh on Tuesday, al-Arabiya television reported, as a political crisis in Lebanon drags on.

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman looks on as he meets with French President Emmanuel Macron in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 9, 2017. Picture taken November 9, 2017. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Al-Rai met earlier with Saudi King Salman on the second day of his first visit to Saudi Arabia. He also held talks with Saad al-Hariri, who announced his resignation as prime minister of Lebanon from Riyadh on Nov. 4.