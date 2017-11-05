FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France warns of ballistic proliferation after Houthis target Riyadh
Sections
Featured
Most EU firms plan retreat from UK suppliers
The road to Brexit
Most EU firms plan retreat from UK suppliers
Tax haven secrets revealed
Tax haven secrets revealed
Most EU firms plan retreat from UK suppliers
The road to Brexit
Most EU firms plan retreat from UK suppliers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 5, 2017 / 7:44 PM / in 14 hours

France warns of ballistic proliferation after Houthis target Riyadh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s foreign minister on Sunday said that a ballistic missile strike by Yemeni Houthi rebels targeting Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh showed that there was a danger of wider ballistic proliferation across the region.

FILE PHOTO: French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks during an address to the media at the Secretariat of Foreign Affairs (SRE) in Mexico City, Mexico, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

“France strongly condemns the ballistic missile strike claimed by Houthi rebels,” Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement. “It highlights once again the danger ballistic proliferation poses to the entire region.”

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.