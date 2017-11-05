France warns of ballistic proliferation after Houthis target Riyadh

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s foreign minister on Sunday said that a ballistic missile strike by Yemeni Houthi rebels targeting Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh showed that there was a danger of wider ballistic proliferation across the region.

FILE PHOTO: French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks during an address to the media at the Secretariat of Foreign Affairs (SRE) in Mexico City, Mexico, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

“France strongly condemns the ballistic missile strike claimed by Houthi rebels,” Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement. “It highlights once again the danger ballistic proliferation poses to the entire region.”