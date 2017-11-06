U.S. praises Saudi Arabia for exposing Iran's role in Yemen

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday praised Saudi Arabia for “exposing” Iran’s role in Yemen and Tehran’s provision of missile systems to Houthi militia fighting there, following the interception of a missile fired towards the Saudi capital Riyadh on Saturday.

“We continue to maintain strong defence ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and work together on common security priorities to include combat operations against violent extremist organizations, and neutralizing Iran’s destabilising influence in the Middle East region,” said Pentagon spokesman Marine Major Adrian Rankine-Galloway.