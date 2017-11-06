FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran says Saudi Arabia facing results of its 'wars of aggression'
#World News
November 6, 2017 / 3:11 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Iran says Saudi Arabia facing results of its 'wars of aggression'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday Saudi Arabia was blaming Iran for the consequences of its own “wars of aggression”, after his Saudi counterpart accused Tehran of threatening regional security.

“KSA (Saudi Arabia) is engaged in wars of aggression, regional bullying, destabilising behaviour (and) risky provocations. It blames Iran for the consequences,” Zarif said on his Twitter account.

Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Dubai newsroom; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

