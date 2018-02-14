FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 6:59 AM / a day ago

Saudi's Falih confident oil cuts will continue to stabilise market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Wednesday he was confident that cooperation between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)and its non-OPEC allies will continue to stabilise oil markets.

“I am confident that our high degree of cooperation and coordination will continue and bring the desired results,” Falih told an industry conference in Riyadh attended by Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo.

Reporting By Rania El Gamal; Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

