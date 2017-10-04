FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia to work with Saudi on implementing global oil cut deal - Lavrov quoted
October 4, 2017 / 5:33 AM / 16 days ago

Russia to work with Saudi on implementing global oil cut deal - Lavrov quoted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers remarks at a news conference at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S. September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

DUBAI (Reuters) - Moscow wants to continue working with Riyadh on the implemention of an agreement to cut global oil output, Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told pan-Arab newspaper Asharq al-Awsat in an interview published on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of a visit of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman to Russia, Lavrov praised cooperation between the two countries in helping to secure a deal between OPEC and other oil producers to cut output until the end of March 2018.

“Riyadh and Moscow are taking part in the implementation of the ”OPEC-plus“ agreements to reduce global oil production. We consider it extremely important to continue to coordinate efforts with partners in Saudi Arabia in this regard,” Lavrov said, according to an Arabic transcipt of the interview.

The leaders of Saudi Arabia and Russia are expected to discuss cooperation on oil production and differences over Syria and Iran on Thursday during the first visit to Moscow by a reigning Saudi monarch.

Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Andrew Torchia

