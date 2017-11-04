Saudi oil minister to meet Russian, Kazakh counterparts

TASHKENT (Reuters) - Saudi oil minister Khalid al-Falih will meet Russian and Kazakh energy ministers Alexander Novak and Kanat Bozumbayev at a Community of Independent States’ Electric Power Council conference in Tashkent on Saturday, event organisers said.

Saudi Oil Minister Khalid al-Falih speaks during the opening of Baghdad International Exhibition, Baghdad, Iraq October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Russia and Kazakhstan are parts of a global oil deal between OPEC and non-OPEC nations to shore up oil prices.

“Our joint efforts between Russia, Saudi Arabia and 24 other states that have been working on stabilising the oil market will have great impact and I hope great benefits”, Falih told a meeting attended by Novak and Bozumbayev.

Falih met Alisher Sultanov, Uzbek deputy prime minister and head of state energy firm UzbekNefteGaz, before the start of the conference. It was not clear at what time he would meet the Russian and Kazakh officials.