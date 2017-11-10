FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two wanted men injured by Saudi security forces in Qatif
#World News
November 10, 2017 / 4:28 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Two wanted men injured by Saudi security forces in Qatif

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Two men wanted by Saudi authorities were injured when security officers tried to capture them, state news agency SPA reported on Friday.

Mohammed Al-abdelal and Moustafa Al Subaiti were arrested on Thursday in the eastern town of Tarout in the Qatif province, where many Shi‘ite muslims live, SPA reported citing a statement by the interior ministry.

The statement added the detained were taken to hospital to be treated from injuries they sustained as they resisted security forces.

The ministry did not say why the men were wanted.

A security campaign in recent months against Shi‘ite Muslim gunmen in the small eastern town of Awamiya has reduced dozens of buildings in the town of Awamiya to ruins and forced thousands of residents to flee.

The oil-producing region is home to a large Shi‘ite population and has been a flashpoint between the Sunni Muslim government and Shi‘ites complaining of discrimination.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
