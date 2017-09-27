Saudi ambassador to U.S. says his society is ready to let women drive

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabian ambassador to the United States Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the United States, speaking to reporters on Tuesday after the kingdom announced it would permit women to drive, said the decision was not just a major social change but part of the country’s economic reforms.

“I think our leadership understands our society is ready,” Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz said.

He said women would not need to get permission from a legal guardian to get a licence and would not need a guardian in the car when they drive.