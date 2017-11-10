FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lottery operator Sazka Group considers London share listing
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
the week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
saudi arabia
How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
In 'Fiji-on-Rhine', islanders stress climate risks
environment
In 'Fiji-on-Rhine', islanders stress climate risks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 10, 2017 / 2:59 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Lottery operator Sazka Group considers London share listing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech-based lottery and gaming operator Sazka Group said it is looking at an initial public offering in London to help fund growth in Europe.

The group, owned by Czech investors Karel Komarek’s KKCG group and Jiri Smejc’s EMMA Capital, has become one of Europe’s biggest betting operators after acquisitions in recent years.

The group said on Friday it had hired Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Morgan Stanley as joint global coordinators but has not made a final decision on an IPO.

“We are evaluating several options to support our growth, including an initial public offering,” Chief Executive Robert Chvatal said in a statement.

Sazka group companies take in bets worth over 16 billion euros ($18.6 billion) annually, the group said, with 62,000 sales points. As well as the Czech Republic, the group operates in Austria, Cyprus and Italy and said it aims to enter new markets in Europe.

“We believe in future growth via product innovations, customer experience in online as well as, when available, via further geographical expansion,” Chvatal said.

Sazka Group did not give any details on a timeframe for a potential IPO.

It has a 72 percent stake in a fund that has a controlling 33 percent stake in Greek betting firm OPAP (OPAr.AT), acquired in Greece’s first major privatisation in 2013 under an international bailout deal.

Sazka Group was derived from the former Czech lottery monopoly Sazka. Smejc’s EMMA holds 25 percent of the Sazka Group and KKCG the rest.

In 2016, it bought a 32.5 percent stake in Lottoitalia, a joint venture with then Italian lottery monopoly Lottomatica.

In Austria, Sazka has agreed to acquire an indirect 34 percent stake in Casinos Austria, still pending regulatory approvals, according to its website.

($1 = 0.8579 euros)

Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Lopatka; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.