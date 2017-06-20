FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Smoke in cabin forces SAS plane to make emergency landing in Poland
June 20, 2017 / 7:09 AM / 2 months ago

Smoke in cabin forces SAS plane to make emergency landing in Poland

Passengers evacuate from a Scandinavian Airlines Systems plane which was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after takeoff due to smoke in the cabin, at Gdansk airport, Poland June 20, 2017, in this picture obtained from social media. Sergey Shtypuliak via REUTERS NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - A Scandinavian Airlines Systems plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Gdansk, Poland, shortly after takeoff on Tuesday due to smoke in the cabin, the airline said.

Slideshow (5 Images)

Eighty eight passengers and five crew members were evacuated upon landing and were unharmed, SAS spokesman Knut Morten Johansen said, adding that it was unclear what had caused the smoke.

The Airbus 319 had been due to fly from Gdansk to Copenhagen, and had been scheduled to arrive in the Danish capital at 0550 GMT, he said.

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Susan Fenton

