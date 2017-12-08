Serbian president says Serbia does not plan to join NATO - TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Serbia has embarked on a pro-European course but it has no plans to join the NATO defence alliance, the TASS news agency on Friday cited Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic as saying in an interview.

FILE PHOTO: Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic speaks during a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (not in the picture) after their meeting in Belgrade, Serbia, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

“Nine days ago I was in Brussels, at the NATO headquarters, and in front of the 29 leaders of the NATO member states I declared that Serbia has no aspiration to joint NATO,” Vucic, who plans to visit Moscow soon, told TASS.

“Serbia will preserve its military neutrality, this was and will be Serbia’s policy.”