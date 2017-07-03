FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
UK water utility Severn Trent to sell U.S. unit for $62 million
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 3, 2017 / 7:10 AM / a month ago

UK water utility Severn Trent to sell U.S. unit for $62 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British water utility Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) on Monday said it would sell its North American unit for $62 million to focus on its core UK business.

The company, which supplies water across the UK's Midlands, said the unit would be sold to private equity firms PPC enterprises LLC and Alston Capital Partners LLC.

The unit would be reported as a discontinued operation in the company's half-year results, it said in a statement.

Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.