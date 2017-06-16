FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orange says SFR lawsuit over fibre optics network coverage dismissed
June 16, 2017 / 6:45 PM / 2 months ago

Orange says SFR lawsuit over fibre optics network coverage dismissed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An Orange logo is seen in a phone shop of a shopping centre in Nice, southern France, March 8, 2016.Eric Gaillard/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French telecom operator Orange (ORAN.PA) said on Friday that rival telecom group SFR (SFRGR.PA) had lost a lawsuit against it over fibre optic network coverage, confirming a report on the website of newspaper Le Parisien.

Le Parisien reported that SFR was seeking more than 3 billion euros (2.62 billion pounds) in damages over access to infrastructure for network coverage. Instead, the court ruled that SFR must pay 300,000 euros to cover the trial costs, Le Parisien said.

A spokesman for Orange confirmed Le Parisien story.

SFR declined to comment. The court could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Writing by Ingrid Melander. Editing by Jane Merriman

