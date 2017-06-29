FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell's floating LNG facility sets sail from South Korea for Australia
#Business News
June 29, 2017 / 11:02 AM / a month ago

Shell's floating LNG facility sets sail from South Korea for Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Filled oil drums are seen at Royal Dutch Shell Plc's lubricants blending plant in the town of Torzhok, north-west of Tver, November 7, 2014.Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell's (RDSa.L) Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) ship has left a shipyard in South Korea for its destination offshore northwest Australia, the company said on Thursday.

Shell's $12.6 billion (9.72 billion pounds) Prelude project is expected to start operating next year, the company said, after long delays since the oil major first decided to go ahead with the project in 2011.

Once the facility arrives in Australia, it will be secured to the seabed by mooring chains before it can be connected to the gas field and start operating, Shell said.

The Prelude FLNG was built by a Technip (FTI.N) Samsung Heavy Industries (010140.KS) consortium in the South Korean shipyard of Geoje.

Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

