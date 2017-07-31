Shell's Pernis refinery fire buoys oil product prices

FILE PHOTO: A Shell logo is seen at a garage in Glasgow, Scotland, February 3, 2005.

LONDON (Reuters) - A shutdown at Europe's largest oil refinery is boosting already-strong profit margins for petroleum products and further tightening a market that had been showing signs of rebalancing for weeks.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) shut down most of its units at the 404,000 barrels per day Pernis refinery in Rotterdam following a fire late in the evening on July 29 in its power supply system.

The length of the shutdown remains unknown, and the company said it was still investigating when it can restart production at the site.

The shutdown drove up the benchmark diesel refining margin in northwest Europe LGO-1=R, the profit that refiners can make from refining crude into diesel, to a session high of $14.60 a barrel on Monday, its highest level since November 12, 2015.

The benchmark European prompt Low Sulphur Gasoil futures contract LGOc1 traded at a premium to the September contract of as much as $10 a tonne earlier in the day, before coming off to $1.50 a tonne at 1632 GMT.

That compared with a discount of 25 cents on Friday.

When a current-month contract trades at a premium to the following month, a structure known as backwardation, it indicates a strong market for prompt supplies.

The rise in European prices opened up the diesel arbitrage from Asia and widened that from the U.S. Gulf Coast, traders said.

Asian diesel refining margins rose to a near two-year high on the news of the outage, they said. GOSGCKMc1

"The strength in the structure in diesel and the crack was there already, it's not just Pernis," said Olivier Jakob, strategist at Swiss-based Petromatrix.

Margins in Europe, particularly for diesel, had been climbing for weeks on the back of solid exports to Latin America, West Africa and even Asia, and a limited inflow from other regions.

Traders said concern over how long the refinery would be down was leading to an even bigger rally and one that could extend to support refinery margins in Asia and the United States.

"A power failure like that is often quite serious," one trader said. "They will have to wait before doing a damage inspection on the refinery, never mind fixing the power supply issues."

The gasoline refining margin in northwest Europe was up by over 12 percent at $13.43 a barrel, according to Reuters calculations. U.S. gasoline margins also traded at a peak of $20.44 on Monday, more than 5 percent above the Friday close. Rbc1-CLc1.

"The duration of the closure will determine the strength but in the medium term, other regions will step in to fill Europe's missing production," said Ehsan Ul-Haq, director of crude oil and refined products at Resource Economist Ltd.

However, Ul-Haq warned that the outage was likely to weigh on crude oil prices, even as other refineries run at full steam on the strong margins.

"The closure of Pernis does not bode well for the European crude oil market," he said, referring to the refinery's crude processing capacity.