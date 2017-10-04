Shell plans "major maintenance" at Europe's largest oil refinery

FILE PHOTO - A passenger plane flies over a Shell logo at a petrol station in west London, in this January 29, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell plans major maintenance involving 12 units at its 404,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Pernis oil refinery in the Netherlands, the company said on the refinery website.

The maintenance is taking place in October and November, Shell said, without specifying the units involved.

The planned shutdown comes after Shell was forced to shut down the site for several weeks following a fire in late July.

Pernis is Europe’s largest oil refinery.