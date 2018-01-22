FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 9:57 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Shell hires solar chief for Latam - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Anglo-Dutch oil company Shell (RDSa.L) has hired a former executive of U.S.-based First Solar (FSLR.O) to lead its solar energy business in Latin America, a source said on Monday, as the industry invests in renewable energy to address global concerns about carbon emissions.

    Maria Gabriela da Rocha Oliveira, First Solar’s former senior manager of business development for Brazil and South America, will take on a similar role at Shell’s New Energies unit for the region, said the source, requesting anonymity to discuss the confidential matter.

    Shell declined to comment and da Rocha could not be reached for comment.

    Reporting by Luciano Costa; Editing by Richard Chang

