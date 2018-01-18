Shell agrees on five-year solar energy deal in Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Shell Energy Europe and British Solar Renewables (BSR) have agreed on a five-year supply deal for power generated from Britain’s second-largest solar power plant in Bradenstoke, BSR said in a statement.

The plant consists of 269,000 panels and has a 69.8 megawatt peak capacity. On an annual basis, it generates approximately 65 gigawatt-hours of solar energy, saving over 21,000 tonnes of CO2 a year, BSR said.

Shell Energy Europe, an energy marketing and trading division of Royal Dutch Shell, is present in 14 European power markets, which includes the offtake of renewable power from wind farms and solar parks in Britain and Europe.

Shell will be taking all the power from the solar plant, Graham Harding, BSR chief financial officer, told Reuters.

No details were provided on the cost of the deal.