Amazon affiliate to buy 1.79 billion-rupee stake in Indian retailer Shoppers Stop
September 24, 2017 / 3:09 AM / in 25 days

Amazon affiliate to buy 1.79 billion-rupee stake in Indian retailer Shoppers Stop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Employees of Amazon India are seen behind a glass bearing the company's logo inside its office in Bengaluru, India, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/File Photo

MUMBAI (Reuters) - An affiliate of Amazon.com Inc has agreed to buy a 1.79 billion-rupee (£20.4 million) stake in Indian retailer Shoppers Stop Ltd, the Indian company said in a filing.

Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC, a foreign portfolio investor, will subscribe to about 4.4 million shares, equivalent to an about 5 percent stake, in the Indian retailer at 407.78 rupees apiece on a preferential basis, Shoppers Stop told the stock exchanges late on Saturday.

On Friday, Shoppers Stop shares had closed 3 percent lower at 418.10 rupees on the National Stock Exchange.

The Amazon affiliate will not take a board position, Shoppers Stop, which operates large department stores and other retail outlets, said in the filing.

Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sam Holmes

