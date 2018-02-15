FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 11:35 AM / Updated a day ago

Siemens Gamesa to cut costs by 2 billion euros by 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC), the world’s No.2 maker of wind turbines, said on Thursday it would reduce costs by about 2 billion euros ($2.50 billion) by 2020 to boost margins following two profit warnings.

    Siemens’s (SIEGn.DE) wind power business completed a merger with Spanish renewable firm Gamesa in April of last year.

    In a presentation of its new strategic business plan, Siemens Gamesa said it expected to obtain an EBIT margin of between 8 and 10 percent in 2020 from between 7 and 8 percent in 2018 and its capex would be below 5 percent of sales.

    On Jan. 30, Siemens Gamesa reported a strong increase in new orders in the first quarter, helped by a pickup in demand in key markets such as India and the United States.

    Reporting by Andres Gonzalez and Gdynia newsroom; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Julien Toyer

