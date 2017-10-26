Siemens Gamesa wins wind turbine order in Norway

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Siemens Gamesa SGREN, the world’s second-largest maker of wind turbines, has won an order to supply one of Europe’s largest onshore wind projects, it said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A model of a wind turbine with the Siemens Gamesa logo is displayed outside the annual general shareholders meeting in Zamudio, Spain, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent West/File Photo

The group, which emerged from the merger of Gamesa and the wind energy unit of Siemens (SIEGn.DE), will supply 67 turbines with a combined capacity of 281.4 megawatts (MW) to the Norwegian onshore wind project Nordlicht.

The deal, whose volume was not disclosed, also includes service and maintenance. As a rule of thumb, onshore wind projects cost about 1 million euros per megawatt, which would give the project a value of close to 300 million euros (£267.52 million).

“We are proud to install the Nordlicht onshore wind power plant since Norway is an important wind market with excellent wind conditions and appropriate sites,” said Ricardo Chocarro, Chief Executive for Onshore at Siemens Gamesa.

Comprising the Kvitfjell and Raudfjell wind farms in northern Norway, Nordlicht is expected to be commissioned in mid-2019 and will supply 50,000 households.

The project was acquired by asset manager Prime Capital AG on behalf of German pension fund AEVWL and Siemens Financial Services, a unit of Siemens. Siemens holds 59 percent in Siemens Gamesa.