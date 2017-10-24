Exclusive: Siemens mandates banks for IPO of Healthineers medtech unit

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE) has mandated Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan as global coordinators for an initial public offering of shares in its Healthineers unit, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Siemens Healthineers headquarters is pictured in Erlangen near Nuremberg, Germany, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Siemens confirmed it had awarded mandates to banks to float the medical equipment unit, but declined to name them. Analysts say the share offering, expected to take place in the first half of 2018, could be one of the largest by a German firm in years.