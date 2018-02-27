FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 11:36 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

Siemens says is satisfied with investor feedback on Healthineers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Siemens (SIEGn.DE) on Tuesday said plans to float its medical imaging and diagnostics business remain on track.

    “We note quite an interest in the Siemens Healthineers asset,” the German engineering giant said on Tuesday, dismissing a media report that said the company valuation for the listing would be at the lower end of the price range.

    “We don’t know the sources where this information comes from and we don’t see any substance,” Siemens said.

    Earlier this month, Siemens announced plans to float Healthineers on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, putting it on track for a listing in late March.

    Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Tom Sims

