Union says Siemens gave no new info on Power & Gas situation

MUNICH (Reuters) - Talks between Siemens (SIEGn.DE) management and labour bosses over its power turbine business on Thursday have ended, with union IG Metall saying no new information was given.

Management had been expected to provide labour representatives with an update on the business on Thursday as it mulled what a person familiar with the matter told Reuters last week could be thousands of job cuts.

“The employee representatives ended the meeting,” a union member for Siemens said on Thursday, saying that members of the works council were annoyed that Siemens only gave them old information on the division’s situation.

A spokesman for Siemens confirmed that the meeting had ended after around two hours but declined to provide details on what was discussed.

Management reportedly plans to present a restructuring plan to Siemens’s supervisory board on Nov. 8, the day before the group is due to publish quarterly financial results.

Siemens has highlighted weakness at both the Power & Gas division, which has suffered lower worldwide demand for the large electricity generating turbines in which Siemens specialises, and the Process Industries division, indicating that restructuring was potentially in the pipeline.