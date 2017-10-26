FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Union says Siemens gave no new info on Power & Gas situation
Sections
Featured
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Catalonia declares independence from Spain
Catalonia declares independence from Spain
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 26, 2017 / 2:47 PM / in a day

Union says Siemens gave no new info on Power & Gas situation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUNICH (Reuters) - Talks between Siemens (SIEGn.DE) management and labour bosses over its power turbine business on Thursday have ended, with union IG Metall saying no new information was given.

Management had been expected to provide labour representatives with an update on the business on Thursday as it mulled what a person familiar with the matter told Reuters last week could be thousands of job cuts.

“The employee representatives ended the meeting,” a union member for Siemens said on Thursday, saying that members of the works council were annoyed that Siemens only gave them old information on the division’s situation.

A spokesman for Siemens confirmed that the meeting had ended after around two hours but declined to provide details on what was discussed.

Management reportedly plans to present a restructuring plan to Siemens’s supervisory board on Nov. 8, the day before the group is due to publish quarterly financial results.

Siemens has highlighted weakness at both the Power & Gas division, which has suffered lower worldwide demand for the large electricity generating turbines in which Siemens specialises, and the Process Industries division, indicating that restructuring was potentially in the pipeline.

Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.