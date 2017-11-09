FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siemens CEO sees no future for old-style conglomerates
November 9, 2017 / 8:54 AM / a day ago

Siemens CEO sees no future for old-style conglomerates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Siemens (SIEGn.DE) sees no future for old-school conglomerates, its chief executive said on Thursday as the German industrial group prepares for a year of change.

Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser arrives for the company's annual news conference in Munich, Germany, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

“We have understood that conglomerates of the old-fashioned kind have no future,” Joe Kaeser told a news conference after the company reported a 10 percent drop in fourth-quarter industrial profit.

Siemens is preparing to list its 40 billion-euro (35.34 billion pounds) healthcare business, has put its wind-power business into a joint venture and is preparing to do the same with its rail business.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
