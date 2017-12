(Reuters) - Consumer packaging company Crown Holdings Inc (CCK.N) said on Tuesday it would buy Signode Industrial Group Holdings (Bermuda) Ltd, which specializes in transit packaging, from Carlyle Group LP (CG.O) in a deal valued at $3.91 billion (£3.92 billion).

Crown Holding said the acquisition, expected to close during the first quarter of 2018, is expected to will significantly increase its free cash flow.