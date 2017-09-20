FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sika CEO confirms 2017 outlook and 2020 strategic targets
September 20, 2017 / 8:38 AM / a month ago

Sika CEO confirms 2017 outlook and 2020 strategic targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Sika (SIK.S) Chief Executive Paul Schuler confirmed the Swiss chemical company’s outlook for 2017 and its 2020 strategic targets at its investor day on Wednesday.

The company wants to increase annual sales by 6 to 8 percent to reach 6 billion Swiss francs (4.6 billion pounds) for the first time in 2017, and boost earnings before interest and tax to more than 1 billion francs by 2020 while lifting its EBIT margin to 14 to 16 percent.

Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields

