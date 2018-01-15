FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell to acquire 43.8 percent interest in Silicon Ranch
January 15, 2018 / 5:36 PM / a day ago

Shell to acquire 43.8 percent interest in Silicon Ranch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) said on Monday it would acquire a 43.8 percent stake in the solar company Silicon Ranch Corp from investment manager Partners Group, as part of its new energies power portfolio.

A guard stands outside Anglo-Dutch oil major Royal Dutch Shell's first gas station in Mexico City, Mexico September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

    Shell said it has signed another agreement with the privately held company, which provides it the chance to raise its stake in Silicon Ranch after 2021.

    The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of this year, the company said.

    Reporting by Divya Grover in BengaluruEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
