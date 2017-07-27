Singapore Airlines first-quarter profit rises 45.6 percent on higher revenue

FILE PHOTO: Formula One - F1 - Singapore Grand Prix - Marina Bay, Singapore- 18/9/16 Singapore Airlines stewardesses wait for drivers during drivers parade ahead of the race.

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIAL.SI) on Thursday reported a 45.6 percent rise in first-quarter operating profit, with revenue rising as it filled a higher proportion of seats.

The carrier, which is seen as a barometer of the Asian airline industry, made S$281 million (157.43 million pounds)in the three months ended June 30, up S$88 million from a year before.

After reporting a surprise fourth-quarter loss in May, Singapore Airlines announced it would undertake a strategic review to cut costs as it battles intense competition that has slashed ticket prices.