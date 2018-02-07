Lockheed sees demand for additional 400 F-16 jets over 10 years - executive

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp is anticipating demand for an additional 400 F-16 fighter jets globally over the next decade, a senior executive at the U.S. defence contractor said on Wednesday.

Randall Howard, who leads F-16 business development at Lockheed Martin, made the comments on the sidelines of the Singapore Airshow.

“As I look today across Central Europe, across the Mediterranean, across the Middle East, across South America, across Southeast Asia…If you add all of these countries up and India as well, I can see an additional 400 plus aircraft in the next six, eight to 10 years,” he said.

“I’ve not said this before, I’ve said 200 over five-seven (years) but what I’ve seen in the last three years, there’s been a tremendous uptick in interest in the F-16.”