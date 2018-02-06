Mitsubishi Aircraft expects more orders for regional jet this year - executive

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp expects to get more orders for its regional jet this year due to a cyclical upturn in the market, a sales executive said on Tuesday.

The jet maker, whose parent is Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, is building Japan’s first commercial aircraft in 50 years.

The programme received a blow last month when Eastern Air Lines cancelled an order for 20 of its Mitsubishi Regional Jets, or MRJs, the first cancellation for the long-delayed commercial aircraft.

Yugo Fukuhara, vice president of sales and marketing at the jet maker, on Monday told reporters at the Singapore Airshow that the jet remains on track for its first delivery to customers in mid-2020.