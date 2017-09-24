Bodybuilder dies after celebrity Muay Thai match with ex-Singapore Idol contestant

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - A Singaporean bodybuilder has died after a celebrity Muay Thai fight against former Singapore Idol contestant Steven Lim in the city-state, the event organiser and local media said.

The match on Saturday was the 32-year-old Pradip Subramanian’s first Muay Thai fight, the Straits Times newspaper reported on Sunday. Subramanian was a late replacement for Lim’s original opponent, Sylvester Sim, who pulled out because of insurance issues.

Both Sim and Lim, a YouTube personality, were contestants in the first Singapore Idol series in 2004.

After the match, which was won by 41-year-old Lim, Subramanian was rushed to the hospital where he died, media reported.

The match was part of the inaugural Asia Fighting Championship, which was organised by Axseed Events, an event management firm, and Muse Fitness Club, a Muay Thai training facility.

Subramanian died at the Singapore General Hospital at about 1300 GMT on Saturday, Asia Fighting Championship said in an emailed statement.

“According to the preliminary medical report released by Singapore General Hospital, Mr. Pradip Subramanian suffered a cardiac arrest respiratory failure episode which led to his passing,” the statement said, adding the final medical report would be released in 30 to 60 days.

Lim said in a Facebook post: “Rest in peace, my really truly respected fearless warrior and fighter and awesome boxing instructor, Pradip Subramanian!!!”