Singapore's Keppel Group says academic resigns after residency cancelled

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s Keppel Land, part of conglomerate Keppel Group Ltd, said its independent director has resigned after his permanent residency was cancelled when he was accused of being an agent of influence for a foreign country.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said on Friday that Huang Jing, a professor of U.S.-China relations at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, “knowingly interacted with intelligence organisations and agents of the foreign country” with the aim of bringing about a change in the direction of Singapore’s foreign policy.

Keppel Group said that further to the ministry’s statement cancelling Huang’s Singapore permanent residence status, Keppel Land had received and accepted Huang’s resignation as a director with immediate effect.

Huang told Reuters on Monday that he had resigned from Keppel Land but declined to comment on the ministry’s ruling.

The ruling, which also applied to Huang’s wife, Shirley Yang Xiuping, means that if they leave Singapore, they will not be readmitted. The ministry identified the couple as U.S. citizens but did not identify the country for whom Huang was said to have been working.

Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post newspaper had quoted Huang as denying the allegations.

The LKYSPP, named after modern Singapore’s founding father, is a postgraduate school of the National University of Singapore. The university said it had suspended Huang without pay while it worked with the ministry on the matter.