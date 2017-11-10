FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss bourse SIX appoints Dijsselhof as new CEO
November 10, 2017 / 6:32 AM / Updated a day ago

Swiss bourse SIX appoints Dijsselhof as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss stock exchange operator SIX Group said on Friday former Euronext Chief Operating Officer Jos Dijsselhof will take over on Jan. 1 as chief executive from Urs Rueegsegger, who had said in May he would leave SIX in 2018.

SIX also said in a statement its card payments unit will be split out from its core business and developed “as part of a strategic partnership”.

Reuters reported in September SIX had hired JPMorgan (JPM.N) to look at options for its card payments business, including a sale worth up to 2 billion Swiss francs (1.53 billion pounds).

Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt

