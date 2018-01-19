Tande takes healthy lead at ski flying World Championships

OBERSTDORF, Germany (Reuters) - Norway’s Daniel Andre Tande set a hill record in qualification and went on to take a healthy overnight lead into day two in the flying hill individual competition at the biannual Ski Flying World Championships on Friday.

Tande jumped 238.5 meters in qualifying in Oberstdorf to break the hill record and went on to complete two superb competitive flights to finish on a score of 449.6 after the first day.

In second place on 438.7 points is Germany’s Richard Freitag, who sustained a hip injury at a ski jumping event two weeks ago in Innsbruck, with the German crowd giving him a warm reception on his return to action.

As the organisers struggled to keep up with swirling winds and changing weather, Poland’s Kamil Stoch secured third place on 431.8 points, with two more flights for each of the 30 competitors due to be held on Saturday to decide the title.