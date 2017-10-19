FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pay-TV group Sky launches advertising review
#Business News
October 19, 2017 / 9:57 AM / 2 days ago

Pay-TV group Sky launches advertising review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - European pay-TV group Sky (SKYB.L) has launched a review of how it places and plans advertising, its first review in 13 years that could shake up which agencies it employs.

Workers remove the advertising of Sky TV provider after the German Bundesliga second leg relegation playoff soccer match between Karlsruhe SC and Hamburg SV in Karlsruhe, Germany June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

Sky, one of the biggest ad spenders in the industry, currently works with several companies, including agencies within the WPP (WPP.L) group.

“Sky’s business, the media landscape and the media buying market have evolved considerably since our last review,” Sky said. “As one of Europe’s largest advertisers we feel it is simply good business practice to review our communications planning and media buying relationships.”

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
