Fox CEO James Murdoch expects Sky deal to be approved next year
October 25, 2017 / 2:40 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Fox CEO James Murdoch expects Sky deal to be approved next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - James Murdoch, chief executive of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA.O), said on Wednesday he expects its bid to acquire Sky PLC (SKYB.L) to be approved by British regulators in the first half of 2018 despite fallout from a sexual harassment settlement involving former Fox News commentator Bill O‘Reilly.

FILE PHOTO: Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch (C) poses for a photograph with his sons Lachlan (L) and James as they arrive at St Bride's church for a service to celebrate the wedding between Murdoch and former supermodel Jerry Hall which took place on Friday, in London, Britain March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

Reports recently surfaced that O‘Reilly reached a $32 million (£24.1 million) settlement with a woman before Fox News renewed his contract earlier this year. O‘Reilly was fired in April.

Murdoch spoke of Twenty-First Century Fox’s $15 billion bid to acquire the remaining 61 percent it does not own of Sky PLC (SKYB.L) while appearing at the Paley International Council Summit in New York.

Reporting by Dang Sheila; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
