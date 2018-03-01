Slovak police detain seven in investigation into journalist's murder

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Slovak police detained seven people on Thursday in an investigation into the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak, local media quoted police President Tibor Gaspar as saying.

No details were immediately available.

Gaspar said earlier on TA3 television that police had raided a number of properties in eastern Slovakia connected with people who had been of interest to Kuciak, who was shot dead with his girlfriend last week.

He did not give any names in the TV appearance but said the raids were connected with Italian businessmen with alleged Italian mafia links that Kuciak wrote about in his last, posthumously published article.