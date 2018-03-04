Slovak Prime Minister Fico rejects call for government shake-up

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Comments by Slovakia’s president suggesting that a new government or early elections may be needed to renew public trust after the murder of a journalist would deny the results of a 2016 election, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO - Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico speaks during the news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

“The president’s call for government shake-up would deny results of democratic election two years ago,” Fico told reporters.“If there is any government shake-up, it must be a result of an agreement between coalition partners. The constitution sees no role for the president in this process.”

President Andrej Kiska made the comments in a televised speech following the murder of an investigative journalist and his girlfriend that has shaken the nation last weekend.

Kiska does not have any formal powers to trigger the fall of the three-party government.