Situation in Slovenian banking system is good - central bank governor

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - The situation in the Slovenian banking system is good, Bank of Slovenia Governor Bostjan Jazbec told an investment conference on Thursday, four years after the country narrowly avoided an international bailout for its banks.

“The situation is good and is still improving which has also been acknowledged by international institutions,” said Jazbec, who also sits on the ECB governing council.

He said the amount of bank loans to companies is rising this year after falling in the previous seven years.

He added that rising investment was a key element that would stimulate further economic growth and macroeconomic conditions were favourable for state and private investment.

“The Bank of Slovenia expects high investment growth in both parts of the private sector: among households and companies,” Jazbec said, giving no details.

In 2013 the government had to pour more than 3 billion euros (2.7 billion pounds) into local banks in order to prevent their collapse under a large amount of bad loans.

A year later the country returned to economic growth and the government expects GDP growth of about 4.4 percent this year versus 3.1 percent in 2016, boosted by higher exports and investment.