FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Elliott Management builds stake in Smith & Nephew - Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 10, 2017 / 7:21 PM / 9 days ago

Elliott Management builds stake in Smith & Nephew - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has built a stake in artificial hip and knee maker Smith & Nephew Plc (SN.L) (SNN.N), Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

It is unclear how much stake the activist investor owns or what it plans to push for at the company, according to the Bloomberg report. (bloom.bg/2g0hHOw)

“We do not comment on rumour or speculation and we do not comment on the identity of our investors other than those publicly disclosed,” Smith & Nephew said in an emailed statement.

Elliott declined to comment.

London-based Smith & Nephew said on Monday its CEO Olivier Bohuon would retire by the end of next year and that the board is currently scouting for a successor.

Smith & Nephew’s U.S.-listed shares rose as much as 11.87 percent on Tuesday to a record high of $40.43.

The company, which competes against larger U.S. rivals in the orthopaedic replacement market, is battling to bring new technology on-stream to help it win business, with robotics as a key area of innovation.

Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.