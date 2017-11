MILAN (Reuters) - Italian gas grid company Snam (SRG.MI) said its net profit in the first nine months rose 18.2 percent to 755 million euros (665.78 million pounds), boosted by lower financial charges.

State-controlled Snam said earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in the period rose 3.3 percent to 1.063 billion euros.

The company said it would pay an interim dividend of 0.0862 euros per share.