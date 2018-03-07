FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 8:07 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Snap to lay off about 100 engineers - CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Snapchat parent Snap Inc (SNAP.N) is laying off nearly 10 percent of its engineering team, or about 100 people, CNBC reported on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The Snapchat app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The layoffs would be Snap's largest yet and the first to affect its engineers, CNBC said. cnb.cx/2IcLOiC

    Snap declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

    Business news website Cheddar, which earlier reported the layoffs on Wednesday, said the cuts would be announced internally within a week.

    Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

