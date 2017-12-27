FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man City's Toure keen to make international return
December 27, 2017 / 6:09 AM / a day ago

Man City's Toure keen to make international return

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Yaya Toure has reversed his decision to retire from international football and wants to help bring through the next generation of Ivory Coast players, the Manchester City midfielder has said.

Soccer Football - Carabao Cup Quarter Final - Leicester City vs Manchester City - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - December 19, 2017 Manchester City's Yaya Toure reacts Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Toure, 34, retired in September 2016 with over 100 caps.

“I love my country and I am free for the national selection. I want to help the next generation and use all my experience so that all Ivorians are proud,” Toure said on Twitter.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

