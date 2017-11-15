FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ivory Coast coach Wilmots leaves job
November 15, 2017 / 5:01 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Ivory Coast coach Wilmots leaves job

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Belgian Marc Wilmots has left his job as Ivory Coast coach after failing to lead the side to next year’s World Cup, the country’s football federation said on Wednesday.

Football Soccer - Wales v Belgium - EURO 2016 - Quarter Final - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France - 1/7/16 Belgium head coach Marc Wilmots REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol Livepic

Wilmots departed after six months in charge, the Ivorians’ 2-0 home loss to Morocco on Saturday ensuing they finished runners-up in their qualifying group and missed out on the tournament in Russia.

“We had a meeting on Nov. 13 and agreed on an amicable parting of ways, while welcoming the good atmosphere that prevailed during the six months of working together,” the Ivorian Football Federation said in a statement.

The Ivorians will now look for a fourth coach in a little over two years after Frenchmen Herve Renard, who guided Morocco to Russia, and Michel Dussuyer had the job before Wilmots.

Wilmots spent four years in charge of Belgium, leading them to the 2014 World Cup and last year’s European Championship.

Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond

