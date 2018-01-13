FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina to revamp domestic leagues and relegation system
#Sports News
January 13, 2018 / 10:07 PM / a day ago

Argentina to revamp domestic leagues and relegation system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina will end their complicated system of relegating teams with the lowest points average gained over three years, the president of the country’s football association said on Saturday.

Claudio Tapia said the system, known as the “promedios” and common in Latin America, will be phased out by 2021. However, he did not say whether a conventional system would replace it.

A full range of measures, which include revamps for the second and third divisions, regional leagues, and the lifting of a ban on visiting supporters at some games, will be announced in March, Tapia said.

“It seems to me that these are the changes needed in football, along with more professional tournaments, where we can bring more value to the product we have,” he said in a statement posted on the Argentine Football Association’s website.

Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Pritha Sarkar

