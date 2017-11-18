FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abdulrahman makes shortlist for Asian player award
UK households feel the pinch as budget nears
UK households feel the pinch as budget nears
Queen Elizabeth and husband celebrate 70 years of marriage
Queen Elizabeth and husband celebrate 70 years of marriage
Mugabe defies demands to quit leadership
Mugabe defies demands to quit leadership
November 18, 2017 / 4:40 AM / 2 days ago

Abdulrahman makes shortlist for Asian player award

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Reigning Asian Player of the Year Omar Abdulrahman has been named among the nominees for this year’s award, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Thailand v United Arab Emirates - 2018 World Cup Qualifiers - Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand - 13/6/17 UAE's Omar Abdulrahman and Thailand's Thitipan Puangchan in action. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

The United Arab Emirates midfielder, who plays his club football for Al Ain, features on a three-man shortlist alongside China and Shanghai SIPG winger Wu Lei and Syrian striker Omar Khribin.

Australia’s Samantha Kerr, meanwhile, is among the three nominees for the women’s award, along with Sung Hyang-sim of North Korea and Japan’s Saki Kumagai.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Bangkok on November 29.

Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong; Editing by John O'Brien

