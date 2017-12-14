FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Laos club banned from AFC Cup for match-fixing connection
Sections
Featured
H&M shares tumble on surprise quarterly sales drop
business
H&M shares tumble on surprise quarterly sales drop
Overton strikes twice as Australia push to 88-2
Sport
Overton strikes twice as Australia push to 88-2
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 14, 2017 / 11:14 AM / Updated a day ago

Laos club banned from AFC Cup for match-fixing connection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Lao Toyota FC will not be eligible to participate in the 2018 AFC Cup because of the Laos club’s previous involvement in match-fixing, Asian soccer’s governing body said on Thursday.

The Asian Football Confederation said the club was involved in match-fixing during the 2015 and 2016 AFC Cup seasons.

“Meeting yesterday, the AFC Entry Control Body (ECB) declared Lao Toyota Football Club ineligible to take part in the 2018 AFC Cup,” the continental governing body said in a statement.

“The ECB established that the club was directly and/or indirectly involved in activities aimed at arranging or influencing the outcome of matches during the 2015 and 2016 AFC Cup seasons.”

Earlier this year, the AFC banned 22 players and officials from Laos and Cambodia for life for their involvement in match-fixing.

The AFC Cup is a second-tier competition between clubs from developing nations of the continent.

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.