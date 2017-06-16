FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Soccer: Bribery case Jeonbuk scout found dead at stadium - report
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 16, 2017 / 5:06 AM / 2 months ago

Soccer: Bribery case Jeonbuk scout found dead at stadium - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - The former Jeonbuk Motors scout at the centre of a bribery scandal last year has been found dead at the team's home stadium, the club said on Friday.

Jeonbuk were docked nine points and fined 100 million won (68,942 pounds) by the K League's disciplinary committee for payments the scout made to referees in 2013.

They were later barred from defending their Asian Champions League crown because of the scandal.

An official at the club told Reuters by telephone that the scout had been found dead at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in North Jeolla Province, in the southwest of the country, early on Friday.

Yonhap News quoted police as saying he had been found hanged.

Last September, the scout was sentenced to a six-month suspended jail term by Busan District Court after bribing two referees with a total of 5 million won.

The scout, who had been at Jeonbuk for more than a decade until he was fired, had said the payments were of a personal nature and not aimed at influencing games.

Reporting by Haejin Choi; Writing by Peter Rutherford; Editing by John O'Brien

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.